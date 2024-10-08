Palomar Performing Arts puts on a raucous display with a hilarious spin on Shakespeare’s many works

SAN MARCOS — Howard Brubeck Theater hosts Palomar Performing Arts’ newest play; a wild and explicit romp with a clear goal to make its audience laugh, cringe, and have a good time.

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare [Abridged],” the slightly shorter named inspiration of the Palomar production is a comedy written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield in which three actors frantically play out all 37 of The Bard’s plays in under two hours.

Palomar theater director Michael Mufson recreates the piece in a unique way to connect with college students. A band of theater majors on the verge of failing their Shakespearian English course must do the impossible and reenact the 37 plays within a two-hour time limit to secure passing grades.

Before anyone takes the stage the lighting’s warm orange glow invites you to gaze upon the scenery. Boxes decorated with portions of William Shakespeare’s visage litter the acting area made out to look like The Olde Globe Theatre.

An introduction from actors Marc Joyce and Oakley Blues lets viewers know that the comedy will not be for the faint of heart. The remaining cast, including the undeniably talented Nicholas Ashley, unveil the plot and prepare the audience for the mayhem to come from this play within a play.

The first half is a hurricane of 36 performances including a comical rendition of “Romeo and Juliet” and a violently improvised NFL game between the kings of Shakespeare’s historical plays.

Post intermission, audience participation and a surprisingly fitting encore had the crowd roaring with delight until curtain, or rather, lack of curtain drop.

It’s clear from the start that cast, and crew alike are having a blast. Simple lighting and slapstick sound effects work well with the calamitous portrayals that envelop the stage.

Some of the humor did not connect with the audience, but there was always another gag just around the corner ready to leave viewers in stitches. Fans of comedy ranging from toilet humor to current socio-political-economic jokes won’t be able to catch their breath between fits of laughter.

Each actor played a minimum of five roles throughout the night. Being a play within a play, the actors also sporadically represented themselves.

For instance, Nicole Mitchell portrayed a simple cheerleader then later hilariously played Hamlet while Mitchell herself simultaneously had an existential crisis over her lack of understanding of Shakespearian literature. The hard work put into each role was evident as the actors transitioned between their varying characters.

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] [Again]” is clearly a comedy centered on entertainment. And in that aspect, it nailed it. While the number of people attending opening night on Oct 4 did not impress, the reactions and laughter from the audience made it feel like a full house.

The audience inclusion and the plain-to-see joy of the actors on stage make Michael Mufson’s rendition a must-see event. Mature attendees only.

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)[Revised][Again]” is playing at Howard Brubeck Theater on Palomar’s San Marcos campus until Oct. 13. For more info and to purchase tickets click here.