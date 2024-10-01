The Student News Site of Palomar College

Women's volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record

Palomar College Women’s volleyball has gotten off to a blazing hot start in 2024, and the team is keeping its eyes on a conference title.
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
October 1, 2024
Hugh Cox
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.

SAN MARCOS– Palomar College’s Women’s volleyball team is off to a hot 8-2 start to the 2024 season.

After a 13-11 record in 2023, the Women’s volleyball team began building for the 2024 season. Head Coach Karl Seiler told IMPACT magazine in the 2023 spring issue, “We have the right people in place for next year (2024) to be our year.”

The team has had a great start this year. They began the season 4-0 and have now won four of their last six games for an 8-2 record. The team has won six of its ten matches in only three sets, sweeping the opponents quickly and easily.

The team has already had impressive wins this season; in a match against Golden West on Sep. 13, Palomar was down 2-0 before winning three straight sets to come back and steal a win on the road.

“We had a lot of sophomores come back… they understand the direction we have been going since last year… the teams we should be beating we are,” said Seiler when asked what has led to the early success this season.

Returning sophomore Cadence Young said that the early success this season can be attributed to how close the team is. “ We got so close so early on… we are a close team on and off the court.”

#1 Ashlynn Craven runs back to hit ball as her teammates surround her. (Hugh Cox)

“We have a great connection as a team,” said Teiora Tinoisamoa, a freshman player.

Kylana Madayag, a returning sophomore, said, “We mesh really well and have good chemistry as a team.”

When asked how the team would improve throughout the season, players said communication is at the top of the list.

“ We try and read each other’s minds when we need to explain and talk more,” said Young.

Control, consistency, and communication are all things that Coach Seiler mentioned the team can improve on going forward.

“Determined, competitive, passionate, hard-working, and fun,” are some of the ways the women on the team describe themselves.

The remaining schedule for the team doesn’t get much easier either, as three of their next opponents are ranked in the 3C2A top 25 rankings (#4 San Diego Mesa, #8 Grossmont, #25 Miracosta). The rest of the rankings can be viewed here.

The Palomar Women’s Volleyball team plays its next match on Oct. 2 at the Palomar Dome. Game time is 5:00 p.m.

