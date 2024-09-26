PCPD Active Shooting Prevention

SAN MARCOS—Earlier in September, there were two shootings, one in Georgia and another in Maryland. Here’s what the Palomar College Police Department (PCPD) is doing to keep students safe.

On Sept 4, at around 10 a.m., Apalachee High School in Borrow County, Georgia, experienced a shooting, ultimately leaving four people killed. It was reported nine others were wounded who were then hospitalized and are expected to survive.

According to The New York Times, only one casualty resulted from the Joppatowne shooting in Joppa, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody, but it was well known that he was not new to being in the sheriff’s office.

“ “We constantly train for active shooting. We train for a one-officer deployment, which means we are not going to wait for other officers.” — Sergeant Montes

At a Governing Board meeting that took place on Sept 10, 2024. It was mentioned that the PCPD, along with other schools, attended an active shooter training which took place at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM).

“We work very closely with other college PDs, and the best takeaway from that training was the response, how long it took us, and knowing the campus is a crucial thing. Overall it was great training, and we need to keep practicing to get better,” said Sergeant Montes

Everytown Research stated that in 2024, there have been at least 139 incidents of gunfire on campuses in the U.S. it is estimated that 76% of school shooters who are under the age of 18 were able to access their gun from their home or a close relative.

Students who have lived through such traumas can develop psychological issues, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD ), or even fear of returning to school. Police and the education system must find proactive ways to prevent shootings and take action once it is known that there’s an active shooter.

In case of an emergency, text Text-A-Tip to 760-891-6154 or dial 911